Empirical Finance LLC Boosts Stake in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 246 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Advance Auto Parts were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAP. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 113.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 61.6% in the second quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Advance Auto Parts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $199.00 to $165.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Argus cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $220.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $161.00 to $159.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Advance Auto Parts from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $189.88.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of AAP stock opened at $147.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.52 and a 12-month high of $237.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $168.44.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 15th. The company reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.32 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 4.30%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 12.59 EPS for the current year.

Advance Auto Parts Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.12%.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

