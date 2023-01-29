Empirical Finance LLC Buys 1,565 Shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,503 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IPG. HighTower Trust Company N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Patron Partners LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 12,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 18.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the period. PFS Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 219,223 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,035,000 after acquiring an additional 17,751 shares during the period. Finally, Cunning Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,324,000. 96.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on IPG shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $36.00 in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $35.79 on Friday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $39.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.19 and a 200-day moving average of $30.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.24%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.03%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

