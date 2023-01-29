Empirical Finance LLC Has $173,000 Position in American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL)

Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,352 shares of the airline’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,649 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,272,683 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,264,227,000 after buying an additional 1,126,106 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 223.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 7,948,300 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $100,784,000 after purchasing an additional 5,493,500 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,247,250 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $132,261,000 after purchasing an additional 1,382,569 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 514.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,756,385 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $69,307,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Airlines Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,857,833 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $88,656,000 after purchasing an additional 128,278 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAL opened at $16.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,643.00 and a beta of 1.47. American Airlines Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $21.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.99.

American Airlines Group ( NASDAQ:AAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The airline reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $13.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.20 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 4.22% and a net margin of 0.26%. American Airlines Group’s revenue was up 39.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.42) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Airlines Group Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vasu Raja sold 12,775 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.84, for a total value of $176,806.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $752,633.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AAL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of American Airlines Group to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, January 13th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Airlines Group from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.53.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic, Department of Transportation Latin America, Department of Transportation Atlantic, and Department of Transportation Pacific.

