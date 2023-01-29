Empirical Finance LLC Has $216,000 Stock Position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its position in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TFX. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Teleflex by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,565 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Teleflex by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,237,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Teleflex by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,195 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC lifted its position in Teleflex by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on TFX. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Teleflex from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $265.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Teleflex from $248.00 to $229.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $279.62.

Teleflex Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of TFX opened at $243.86 on Friday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 52 week low of $182.65 and a 52 week high of $356.72. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $242.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The medical technology company reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.17. Teleflex had a net margin of 14.76% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The business had revenue of $686.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.51 EPS. Teleflex’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Teleflex Incorporated will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Teleflex

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

