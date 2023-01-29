Empirical Finance LLC Has $234,000 Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Get Rating) by 19.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,832 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the quarter. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of V.F. by 4.1% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,929 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in V.F. by 6.0% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,153 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in V.F. by 1.8% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 14,280 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in V.F. by 0.9% in the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 30,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in V.F. by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,810 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. 96.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V.F. Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of V.F. stock opened at $30.45 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.99. V.F. Co. has a 52-week low of $25.05 and a 52-week high of $66.96. The firm has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

V.F. ( NYSE:VFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The textile maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. V.F. had a return on equity of 29.99% and a net margin of 3.60%. On average, analysts predict that V.F. Co. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VFC. StockNews.com lowered V.F. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group cut V.F. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $28.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on V.F. from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays reduced their target price on V.F. from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on V.F. from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Benno O. Dorer purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.50 per share, with a total value of $285,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Samuel Hoplamazian purchased 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $28.04 per share, for a total transaction of $490,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,655 shares in the company, valued at $803,486.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

See Also

