Empirical Finance LLC Has $264,000 Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Catalent by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,520 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 20.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,232,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,424,000 after purchasing an additional 887,520 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,808,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,921,000 after buying an additional 492,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Catalent by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,047,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,368,000 after buying an additional 342,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.

Catalent Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $53.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $115.33.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Catalent ( NYSE:CTLT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Catalent had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 8.83%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Catalent, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CTLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.40.

Insider Activity at Catalent

In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,874 shares of company stock valued at $233,414. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Catalent

Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.

Recommended Stories

