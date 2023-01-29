Empirical Finance LLC Has $264,000 Holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT)

Empirical Finance LLC raised its holdings in Catalent, Inc. (NYSE:CTLT – Get Rating) by 25.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 728 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Catalent were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Catalent by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,303,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,392,949,000 after acquiring an additional 2,011,520 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Catalent by 20.4% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,232,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,424,000 after purchasing an additional 887,520 shares during the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Catalent in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,808,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Catalent by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,971,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,921,000 after buying an additional 492,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP boosted its position in Catalent by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,047,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,368,000 after buying an additional 342,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.38% of the company’s stock.
Catalent Price Performance
Shares of NYSE CTLT opened at $53.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $46.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Catalent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.69 and a 1-year high of $115.33.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
CTLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Catalent from $125.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Catalent from $120.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Catalent from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Catalent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.40.
Insider Activity at Catalent
In other news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Ricky Hopson sold 643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $31,738.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,452 shares in the company, valued at $812,070.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Michael J. Grippo sold 2,451 shares of Catalent stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.83, for a total transaction of $161,349.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,792 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,247.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,874 shares of company stock valued at $233,414. 0.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About Catalent
Catalent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures solutions for drugs, protein-based biologics, cell and gene therapies, and consumer health products worldwide. The Softgel and Oral Technologies segment provides formulation, development, and manufacturing services for soft capsules for use in a range of customer products, such as prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications, dietary supplements, unit-dose cosmetics, and animal health medicinal preparations.
