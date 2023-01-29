Empirical Finance LLC Makes New $214,000 Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Empirical Finance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 964 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,072 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.5% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,467 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $60,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 23.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,360 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HII opened at $218.22 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.19 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.97. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $177.20 and a one year high of $260.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $228.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.60.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.53 by ($0.09). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 5.46%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.65 earnings per share. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 23rd. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is currently 34.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $258.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Barclays raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Bank of America lowered Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $259.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.40.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Technical Solutions. The Ingalls segment develops and constructs non-nuclear ships, assault ships, and surface combatants. The Newport News segment designs, builds, and maintains nuclear-powered ships which include aircraft carriers and submarines.

Featured Articles

