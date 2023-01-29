Empirical Finance LLC Purchases Shares of 3,074 Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Empirical Finance LLC purchased a new stake in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,074 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LW. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 31,305 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 11,741 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 37.5% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,746 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,933 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 28.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,455 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,484,000 after purchasing an additional 9,184 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after purchasing an additional 17,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LW. Bank of America upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com downgraded Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $90.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised Lamb Weston from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total value of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Lamb Weston news, CFO Bernadette M. Madarieta sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.40, for a total value of $639,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 25,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,507,920.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 19,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,683,237.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,644,544.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 43,514 shares of company stock valued at $4,100,600. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LW stock opened at $98.31 on Friday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.71 and a 1 year high of $100.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market cap of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.16, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.51.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The specialty retailer reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.54. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 107.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.16 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.14%. This is an increase from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.06%.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

