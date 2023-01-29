Empirical Finance LLC Raises Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 18.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,249 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 513 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 1.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,002,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $897,902,000 after buying an additional 156,797 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,236,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $200,762,000 after buying an additional 63,695 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 11.4% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 647,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,112,000 after buying an additional 66,409 shares in the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 8.9% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 628,179 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $56,392,000 after buying an additional 51,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its holdings in Eastman Chemical by 2.7% during the second quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 599,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,791,000 after buying an additional 15,916 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMN. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Eastman Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $98.00 to $108.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $98.69.

Eastman Chemical Price Performance

EMN opened at $86.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eastman Chemical has a 52-week low of $69.91 and a 52-week high of $124.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.54. The company has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.37). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 7.50%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.81 earnings per share. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Eastman Chemical Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s payout ratio is currently 50.16%.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

