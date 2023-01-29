Empirical Finance LLC Takes $229,000 Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new stake in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 37.0% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,308,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,973,186 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,520,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,587 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Globe Life by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,110,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,687,000 after acquiring an additional 154,505 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,908,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,981,000 after acquiring an additional 508,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Equity Investment Corp boosted its stake in Globe Life by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 956,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,278,000 after acquiring an additional 24,360 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Globe Life alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Globe Life from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.14.

Globe Life Stock Down 1.4 %

GL stock opened at $119.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.87 and a fifty-two week high of $123.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.82.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Globe Life had a net margin of 13.61% and a return on equity of 12.02%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

Globe Life Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 22,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total value of $2,502,280.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,638.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Globe Life news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total transaction of $1,695,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total transaction of $2,502,280.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,469,638.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 110,571 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,268 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globe Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globe Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.