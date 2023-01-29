Empirical Finance LLC Takes $258,000 Position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,868 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 242.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 706 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in Las Vegas Sands by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,310 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Las Vegas Sands during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Disciplined Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. 39.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LVS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $56.00 to $69.00 in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $73.50 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.08.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Up 0.9 %

LVS stock opened at $58.92 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The company has a market cap of $45.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.55 and a beta of 1.13. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a twelve month low of $28.88 and a twelve month high of $59.96.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The casino operator reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Las Vegas Sands had a net margin of 44.57% and a negative return on equity of 21.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Asia and the United States. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Featured Articles

