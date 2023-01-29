Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $2.71

Energy Services of America Co. (OTCMKTS:ESOA – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.71 and traded as low as $2.56. Energy Services of America shares last traded at $2.56, with a volume of 19,311 shares changing hands.

Energy Services of America Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.71.

Energy Services of America (OTCMKTS:ESOA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $68.37 million during the quarter.

Energy Services of America Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.98%.

In related news, Director Marshall T. Reynolds sold 21,000 shares of Energy Services of America stock in a transaction on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $56,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,798,772 shares in the company, valued at $4,820,708.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 8,774 shares of company stock worth $23,476.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Energy Services of America

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ESOA. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Energy Services of America during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Energy Services of America during the second quarter valued at about $1,386,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 63.8% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 114,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 44,591 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 200.0% during the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Services of America by 191.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 37,000 shares in the last quarter.

Energy Services of America Company Profile

Energy Services of America Corp. engages in the provision of services in the natural gas, petroleum, water distribution, automotive, chemical, and power industries. The firm is also involved in construction, replacement, and repair of natural gas pipelines and storage facilities for utility companies and private natural gas companies.

