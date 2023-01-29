Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) by 10.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,128 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 1,877.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in shares of Equinor ASA in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Equinor ASA by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. 5.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQNR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Equinor ASA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. HSBC downgraded shares of Equinor ASA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. DNB Markets raised shares of Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Equinor ASA from 376.00 to 375.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $318.63.

Equinor ASA Price Performance

Shares of Equinor ASA stock opened at $30.38 on Friday. Equinor ASA has a 1 year low of $27.19 and a 1 year high of $42.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.48.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.34. Equinor ASA had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 51.24%. The company had revenue of $43.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Equinor ASA will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equinor ASA Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Equinor ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.97%.

About Equinor ASA

(Get Rating)

Equinor ASA, an energy company, engages in the exploration, production, transportation, refining, and marketing of petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. It operates through Exploration & Production Norway; Exploration & Production International; Exploration & Production USA; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; Renewables; and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

