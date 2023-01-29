EULAV Asset Management Boosts Stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

EULAV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 194.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,726 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,817 shares during the quarter. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in Tesla were worth $13,190,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 224.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 96 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Tesla by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 582.4% in the 3rd quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus reduced their price objective on Tesla from $374.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets decreased their target price on Tesla from $240.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Tesla from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $211.57.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $177.90 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $384.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $147.41 and its 200-day moving average is $219.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.50, for a total value of $834,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 185,276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,223,910. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,162,333 shares of company stock worth $4,490,152,834 over the last 90 days. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

