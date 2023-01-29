Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.58.

Several analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Exelixis from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Exelixis from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Exelixis Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:EXEL opened at $17.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.39, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.69. Exelixis has a 1 year low of $14.87 and a 1 year high of $23.40.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Exelixis had a net margin of 18.78% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The company had revenue of $411.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $404.15 million. Analysts predict that Exelixis will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 193,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,222,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Exelixis news, Director George Poste sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.68, for a total transaction of $667,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 193,189 shares in the company, valued at $3,222,392.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Peter Lamb sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.88, for a total transaction of $317,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 410,958 shares in the company, valued at $6,526,013.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exelixis

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 10,506 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 6.3% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,765 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Exelixis by 12.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,053 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 13,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Exelixis by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 75,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. 84.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exelixis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and discovery of new medicines for the treatment of cancer. It offers products under the brands of COMETRIQ, CABOMETYX, COTELLIC, and MINNEBRO. The company was founded by Corey S. Goodman and Stelios B.

Further Reading

