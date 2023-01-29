First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 32.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.

First BanCorp. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First BanCorp.

In related news, EVP Nayda Rivera sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.40, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 251,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,879,999.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the third quarter worth about $911,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in First BanCorp. by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 97,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

About First BanCorp.

(Get Rating)

First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.