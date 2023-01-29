First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. First BanCorp. had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 32.11%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.36 EPS.
First BanCorp. Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:FBP opened at $13.45 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 8.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.20. First BanCorp. has a fifty-two week low of $11.94 and a fifty-two week high of $16.40. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on FBP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of First BanCorp. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First BanCorp. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Institutional Investors Weigh In On First BanCorp.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in First BanCorp. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $169,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in First BanCorp. in the third quarter worth about $911,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its position in First BanCorp. by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 97,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after buying an additional 8,129 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in First BanCorp. by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 62,305 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $852,000 after buying an additional 13,690 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.
About First BanCorp.
First BanCorp (Puerto Rico) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of personal, commercial, and corporate banking services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Mortgage Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First BanCorp. (FBP)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.