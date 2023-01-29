First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 11.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,074 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,210 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 114.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 115.5% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 29.6% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Horizon in the second quarter valued at approximately $173,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in First Horizon by 52.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531 shares in the last quarter. 77.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at $4,120,518.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,045,502.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

FHN stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.93. First Horizon Co. has a twelve month low of $16.77 and a twelve month high of $24.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $882.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.23 million. First Horizon had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 25.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 16th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.22%.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

