Flputnam Investment Management Co. Acquires 139 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $380,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PGR. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 5,927 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,247 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 3,676 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Progressive by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Price Performance

NYSE PGR opened at $135.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $79.03 billion, a PE ratio of 114.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.46. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $100.81 and a 52 week high of $136.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.89.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 33.90%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGR. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Progressive from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com raised shares of Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $114.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Progressive from $104.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.21.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 3,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.59, for a total value of $509,288.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,548,784.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 26,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total transaction of $3,504,728.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,810 shares in the company, valued at $56,290,751.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 68,559 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,843. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company. engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

