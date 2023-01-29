Flputnam Investment Management Co. Has $453,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,317 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 477 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth boosted its position in shares of General Electric by 794.8% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of General Electric from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

General Electric Stock Performance

GE stock opened at $83.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $81.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $75.85. General Electric has a 52-week low of $46.55 and a 52-week high of $83.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.11 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 0.29% and a return on equity of 8.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. General Electric’s payout ratio is currently -1,066.67%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Co is a high-tech industrial company. the firm operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power. The Aviation segment designs and produces commercial and military aircraft engines, integrated engine components, electric power and mechanical aircraft systems.

