Flputnam Investment Management Co. Lowers Stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Troy Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Clorox by 8.1% in the third quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 103,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,235,000 after buying an additional 7,691 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 5.5% in the third quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Clorox in the third quarter valued at about $148,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Clorox by 9.4% in the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Clorox by 1.1% in the third quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Clorox alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Clorox in a report on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson increased their price target on Clorox from $124.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $136.92.

Clorox Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $140.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $145.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $17.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.31. The Clorox Company has a 1 year low of $120.50 and a 1 year high of $169.16.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 83.00% and a net margin of 5.75%. Research analysts forecast that The Clorox Company will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Clorox Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 144.79%.

Clorox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.