Flputnam Investment Management Co. Purchases Shares of 16,080 Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 16,080 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 692 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,868 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,271,000 after buying an additional 6,356 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 56.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,713 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,371 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Aspen Aerogels by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 441,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $15,214,000 after buying an additional 21,112 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ASPN. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley reduced their target price on Aspen Aerogels from $39.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Aspen Aerogels in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Aspen Aerogels to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Aerogels has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Aspen Aerogels

Aspen Aerogels Stock Down 9.2 %

In related news, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc bought 10,526,316 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000,002.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,780,426 shares in the company, valued at $149,914,047. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Aspen Aerogels news, Director James E. Sweetnam acquired 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.30 per share, with a total value of $30,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,003.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Wood River Capital, Llc bought 10,526,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.50 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000,002.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,780,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $149,914,047. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ASPN opened at $9.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $399.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.87 and a beta of 2.25. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. has a one year low of $7.93 and a one year high of $38.04.

Aspen Aerogels (NYSE:ASPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported ($0.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.54) by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $36.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.10 million. Aspen Aerogels had a negative net margin of 58.78% and a negative return on equity of 54.46%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Aerogels, Inc. will post -2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aspen Aerogels Company Profile

Aspen Aerogels, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aerogel insulation products primarily for use in the energy infrastructure and building materials markets in the United States, Asia, Canada, Europe, and Latin America. The company offers PyroThin thermal barriers for use in lithium-ion batteries in electric vehicles and energy storage industries; Pyrogel XTE that reduces the risk of corrosion under insulation in energy infrastructure operating systems; Pyrogel HPS for applications within the power generation market; Pyrogel XTF to provide protection against fire; Cryogel Z for sub-ambient and cryogenic applications in the energy infrastructure market; and Spaceloft Subsea for use in pipe-in-pipe applications in offshore oil production.

