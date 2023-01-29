Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 132 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,745 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 132 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $408,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Homestead Advisers Corp boosted its position in FedEx by 103.4% during the 3rd quarter. Homestead Advisers Corp now owns 150,500 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $22,345,000 after buying an additional 76,500 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 362.7% during the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,146 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. boosted its position in FedEx by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 2,205 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. Sound Shore Management Inc CT boosted its position in FedEx by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc CT now owns 319,399 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $47,421,000 after buying an additional 14,075 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in FedEx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FedEx from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays set a $240.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of FedEx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $225.00 to $202.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FedEx presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.52.

Insider Buying and Selling

FedEx Stock Performance

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.83 per share, with a total value of $49,232.40. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $268,844.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 8.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FDX opened at $190.56 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $256.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $48.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.97, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $179.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $186.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The shipping service provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.41. FedEx had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 19.17%. The firm had revenue of $22.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.66 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that FedEx Co. will post 13.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.14%.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corp. provides a broad portfolio of transportation, e-commerce and business services under the FedEx brand. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.