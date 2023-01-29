Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 248 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,619 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Diageo in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 206.2% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in Diageo by 10,000.0% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in Diageo by 119.4% in the third quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Motco boosted its position in Diageo by 55.4% in the third quarter. Motco now owns 261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Price Performance

Shares of DEO stock opened at $172.21 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $182.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $178.09. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $160.09 and a 1-year high of $212.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Diageo Profile

DEO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Erste Group Bank lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($62.03) to GBX 5,100 ($63.14) in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.71) to GBX 4,200 ($52.00) in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($53.86) to GBX 4,500 ($55.71) in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,090.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

