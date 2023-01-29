Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 3,398 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. reduced its holdings in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 66.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,725 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in United Rentals by 7,691.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,461 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in United Rentals by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in United Rentals by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in United Rentals by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,914 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in United Rentals during the 1st quarter valued at $560,000. 89.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on URI shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on United Rentals from $425.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on United Rentals from $341.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on United Rentals from $380.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price target on United Rentals from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, OTR Global raised United Rentals from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $419.82.

Insider Activity

United Rentals Stock Up 0.6 %

In other news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, COO Dale A. Asplund sold 13,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $436.26, for a total value of $5,842,393.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,388,843.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Andrew B. Limoges sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.00, for a total value of $224,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $965,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 18,672 shares of company stock valued at $8,135,542 in the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

United Rentals stock opened at $434.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $367.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.88. The company has a market cap of $30.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.81. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $230.54 and a fifty-two week high of $438.21.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The construction company reported $9.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.12 by ($0.38). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 36.12%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.39 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that United Rentals, Inc. will post 38.13 EPS for the current year.

United Rentals Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 8th will be issued a $1.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 7th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%.

United Rentals declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the construction company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

