Flputnam Investment Management Co. Sells 957 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Flputnam Investment Management Co. lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,272 shares of the company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 16,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 35,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Council Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Council Asset Management Inc now owns 26,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF stock opened at $91.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $87.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.09. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52-week low of $75.71 and a 52-week high of $103.27.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.676 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.