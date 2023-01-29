Focus Graphite (CVE:FMS) Share Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.28

Focus Graphite Inc. (CVE:FMS – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.28 and traded as high as C$0.54. Focus Graphite shares last traded at C$0.50, with a volume of 18,202 shares traded.

Focus Graphite Trading Down 7.4 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08. The stock has a market capitalization of C$28.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.65.

About Focus Graphite

(Get Rating)

Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Focus Graphite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Focus Graphite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.