Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Asset Management One Co. Ltd.

Asset Management One Co. Ltd. trimmed its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 65,367 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,335 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Garmin by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,430,144 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $631,762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,309 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Garmin by 195.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 987,042 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $117,073,000 after purchasing an additional 652,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,276,118 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,049,121,000 after acquiring an additional 365,713 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,353,958 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,026,000 after acquiring an additional 320,069 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Garmin by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 448,909 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,052,000 after acquiring an additional 300,214 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Garmin news, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,836 shares of company stock worth $1,969,818 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 20.34% of the company’s stock.

Garmin Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of GRMN opened at $98.69 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.37 and a fifty-two week high of $129.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $90.40. The company has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Research analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GRMN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.40.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.