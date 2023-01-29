Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,197 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 32,523 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Garmin were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GRMN. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 113,586 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311,897 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,050,000 after purchasing an additional 102,273 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Garmin by 214.5% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 3rd quarter worth $1,357,000. 63.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Garmin

In related news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 19,836 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,785,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 125,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,309,760. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Matthew Munn sold 1,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.96, for a total transaction of $167,049.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,054,166.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,836 shares of company stock valued at $1,969,818. 20.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Stock Up 0.4 %

Garmin stock opened at $98.69 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a 52 week low of $76.37 and a 52 week high of $129.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $90.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 19.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. Garmin had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 17.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on GRMN shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Garmin from $96.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Garmin in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $122.40.

Garmin Profile

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

Featured Stories

