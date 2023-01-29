Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.21

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.21 and traded as low as C$1.06. Gear Energy shares last traded at C$1.07, with a volume of 1,794,554 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on GXE. Stifel Nicolaus set a C$1.15 price target on Gear Energy and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Gear Energy from C$1.80 to C$1.60 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Stifel Firstegy reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Gear Energy in a research report on Thursday, January 12th.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$277.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.11 and a 200 day moving average price of C$1.21.

Gear Energy Announces Dividend

Gear Energy ( TSE:GXE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$44.84 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Monday, January 16th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 13th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.42%.

Insider Activity at Gear Energy

In related news, Director Don Gray sold 1,059,800 shares of Gear Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total value of C$1,367,142.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,195,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$10,572,169.20. In other Gear Energy news, Director Don Gray sold 1,059,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.29, for a total value of C$1,367,142.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,195,480 shares in the company, valued at C$10,572,169.20. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 81,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.10, for a total value of C$90,033.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 216,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$238,141.10. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,458,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,579.

About Gear Energy

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

See Also

