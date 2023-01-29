General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,410 shares of the company’s stock after selling 773 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GIS. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in General Mills by 686.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 885,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 773,301 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in General Mills by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,780,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,312,000 after purchasing an additional 567,715 shares in the last quarter. Advocate Group LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,733,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 1,225.6% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,679,000 after acquiring an additional 351,439 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its stake in shares of General Mills by 92.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 666,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,163,000 after acquiring an additional 320,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 10,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.49, for a total value of $920,434.06. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 82,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,994,420.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total transaction of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,474,384.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 100,821 shares of company stock valued at $8,342,028. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

General Mills Stock Performance

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. UBS Group upgraded shares of General Mills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.79.

GIS opened at $77.89 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.26, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.33.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 15.02% and a return on equity of 24.09%. Equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 45.09%.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.