Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.80.
GNTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Gentex to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven R. Downing acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,344.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of Gentex
Gentex Stock Performance
NASDAQ GNTX opened at $28.38 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $28.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.22. Gentex has a one year low of $23.28 and a one year high of $32.39. The company has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.93.
Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Gentex had a net margin of 17.17% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The business had revenue of $493.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $494.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.32 EPS. Gentex’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Gentex will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Gentex Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Gentex’s payout ratio is 35.29%.
Gentex Company Profile
Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gentex (GNTX)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.