Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 124,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 11,518 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Gentex were worth $2,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc grew its position in shares of Gentex by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foyston Gordon & Payne Inc now owns 185,513 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after acquiring an additional 16,153 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Gentex by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 79,363 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 41,861 shares during the period. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentex by 93.4% during the 3rd quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc. now owns 436,381 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,403,000 after acquiring an additional 210,729 shares during the period. BCGM Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Gentex by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,169 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 5,948 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its position in shares of Gentex by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 785,013 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $18,715,000 after acquiring an additional 40,540 shares during the period. 83.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GNTX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Gentex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Guggenheim dropped their target price on Gentex to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.80.

GNTX stock opened at $28.38 on Friday. Gentex Co. has a 12-month low of $23.28 and a 12-month high of $32.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.18, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.00 and its 200 day moving average is $27.22.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.08). Gentex had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $493.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.82 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 5th. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

In other Gentex news, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total value of $364,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Steven R. Downing purchased 10,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.74 per share, with a total value of $257,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 118,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,050,344.44. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James H. Wallace sold 14,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.04, for a total transaction of $364,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $383,022.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gentex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supplies digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products in the United States, Germany, Japan, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The company offers automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, automotive suppliers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

