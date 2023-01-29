GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) Short Interest Up 105.3% in January

GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 384,000 shares, an increase of 105.3% from the December 31st total of 187,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 867,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on GeoVax Labs to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on GeoVax Labs in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GOVX. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GeoVax Labs by 160.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,045,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 643,897 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in GeoVax Labs by 104,042.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 413,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 413,047 shares during the last quarter. Hidden Lake Asset Management LP acquired a new position in GeoVax Labs in the third quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in GeoVax Labs by 112.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 549,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 291,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in GeoVax Labs by 659.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 168,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 146,000 shares during the last quarter. 11.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoVax Labs Stock Performance

Shares of GeoVax Labs stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. GeoVax Labs has a 1-year low of $0.53 and a 1-year high of $4.30.

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts expect that GeoVax Labs will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

GeoVax Labs Company Profile

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of immunotherapies and vaccines against cancers and infectious diseases using a novel vector vaccine platform. It focuses on preventive vaccines against hemorrhagic fever viruses such as Ebola, Sudan, Marburg, and Lassa fever, the Zika virus and malaria, and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV), as well as immunotherapies for solid tumor cancers.

Featured Stories

