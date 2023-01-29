Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) Shares Bought by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp grew its stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 11.8% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 2.3% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 279,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,309,000 after buying an additional 6,310 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 96,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 2,596 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of Global Payments by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 443,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,949,000 after acquiring an additional 164,610 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 628.1% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,478 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Global Payments

In related news, Director M Troy Woods bought 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,405,158.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert H. B. Baldwin, Jr. purchased 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $98.62 per share, with a total value of $335,308.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 38,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,840,262.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Troy Woods acquired 5,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $95.26 per share, with a total value of $499,829.22. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 287,688 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,405,158.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of GPN stock opened at $112.71 on Friday. Global Payments Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.27 and a 1 year high of $152.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.14 and its 200-day moving average is $112.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 512.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.38 by ($0.01). Global Payments had a net margin of 0.79% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 454.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Global Payments from $143.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 9th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Global Payments from $132.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas downgraded Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.29.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

