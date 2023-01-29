Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stock Position Lifted by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) by 247.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,701 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,746 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.07% of Grand Canyon Education worth $1,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LOPE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter worth $63,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 236.8% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Grand Canyon Education by 94.2% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Grand Canyon Education in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Grand Canyon Education from $98.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. TheStreet upgraded Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Grand Canyon Education from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 5th.

Insider Activity at Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 0.2 %

In related news, Director Sara R. Dial sold 1,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.27, for a total transaction of $173,133.78. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $426,076.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ LOPE opened at $113.43 on Friday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.00 and a 12 month high of $116.65. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $109.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.93.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.15. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 27.54% and a net margin of 21.99%. The business had revenue of $208.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 5.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Grand Canyon Education

(Get Rating)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc engages in the provision of education services. It offers graduate and undergraduate degree programs and certificates across colleges. The company was founded by Christopher C. Richardson and Brent D. Richardson in November 2003 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.