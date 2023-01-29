Grandfield & Dodd LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,144 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,096 shares during the quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Tesla by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. grew its stake in Tesla by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Tesla by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSLA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Global Equities Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $211.57.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

Tesla Stock Up 11.0 %

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,162,333 shares of company stock valued at $4,490,152,834. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $177.90 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.76 billion, a PE ratio of 49.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $147.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.07.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The business had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Stories

