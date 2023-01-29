Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) Shares Sold by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. trimmed its position in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 377,079 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,590 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $17,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. River Oaks Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Hancock Whitney by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 12.8% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 178.7% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 25,015 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 279.3% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 12.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 59,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 6,814 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on HWC shares. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $61.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $57.33.

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 0.3 %

HWC opened at $50.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.05. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 1-year low of $41.62 and a 1-year high of $57.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.35.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 35.69% and a return on equity of 15.73%. The business had revenue of $375.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $388.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hancock Whitney Co. will post 6.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hancock Whitney Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. This is a positive change from Hancock Whitney’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 2,540 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $141,147.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,922.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

