Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Purchased by Creative Planning

Creative Planning boosted its stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,525 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,912 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.05% of Hanesbrands worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 884,993 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after buying an additional 108,377 shares during the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 156,346 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after buying an additional 29,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 331.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 880,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $9,056,000 after buying an additional 676,273 shares during the last quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Palouse Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,821 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 5,263 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 119,721 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hanesbrands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $8.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.14. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.65 and a 52 week high of $16.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.42.

Hanesbrands Dividend Announcement

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The textile maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Hanesbrands had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 66.07%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.53 earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.39%. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on HBI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Hanesbrands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.10.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

