Head-To-Head Review: Vital Energy (VTLE) & Its Rivals

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Rating) is one of 272 publicly-traded companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Vital Energy to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Vital Energy and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Vital Energy $1.39 billion $145.01 million 1.32 Vital Energy Competitors $9.40 billion $750.73 million 4.87

Vital Energy’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Vital Energy. Vital Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vital Energy 0 0 1 0 3.00 Vital Energy Competitors 1660 9553 14953 442 2.53

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Vital Energy and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Vital Energy presently has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.30%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 29.77%. Given Vital Energy’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vital Energy has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Profitability

This table compares Vital Energy and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vital Energy 35.99% 55.37% 13.23% Vital Energy Competitors 3.45% 150.67% 12.18%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

81.5% of Vital Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Vital Energy shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 9.9% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Vital Energy has a beta of 3.31, suggesting that its stock price is 231% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vital Energy’s competitors have a beta of -13.03, suggesting that their average stock price is 1,403% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Vital Energy competitors beat Vital Energy on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vital Energy, Inc. engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.