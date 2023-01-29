HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.54.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of HealthEquity to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on HealthEquity from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on HealthEquity from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of HealthEquity from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th.

HealthEquity Price Performance

HQY opened at $60.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $61.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.53. HealthEquity has a 52-week low of $49.69 and a 52-week high of $79.20. The company has a quick ratio of 3.01, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.07% and a positive return on equity of 2.82%. The firm had revenue of $216.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.58 million. On average, analysts expect that HealthEquity will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Gayle Furgurson Wellborn sold 5,237 shares of HealthEquity stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $324,694.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $745,426. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HealthEquity

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of HealthEquity in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in shares of HealthEquity by 387.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 755 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 137.8% during the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in HealthEquity in the 3rd quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in HealthEquity by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. 99.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HealthEquity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

HealthEquity, Inc provides range of solutions for managing health care accounts. The firm’s offers its solutions for employers, health plans, brokers, consultants and financial advisors. Its services include HAS, FSA, HRA, DCRA, 401(k), Commuter, COBRA and HIA. It also offers products like healthcare saving and spending platform, health savings accounts, investment advisory services, reimbursement arrangements, and healthcare incentives.

