Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Up 132.5% in January

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,600 shares, a growth of 132.5% from the December 31st total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 81,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Heritage Global

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HGBL. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 10.1% during the second quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 146,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Heritage Global by 79.0% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 160,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 70,625 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Heritage Global by 82.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 115,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 52,200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Heritage Global by 101.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Heritage Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 15.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Global Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ HGBL opened at $2.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.79 million, a P/E ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.00. Heritage Global has a 52-week low of $1.02 and a 52-week high of $2.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global ( NASDAQ:HGBL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.66 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 15.97%.

Heritage Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

