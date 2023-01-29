Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Up 113.5% in January

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 113.5% from the December 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of HXGBY opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67. Hexagon AB has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $14.84.

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile

HXGBY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 105 to SEK 100 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 130 to SEK 107 in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Bryan, Garnier & Co initiated coverage on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a SEK 100 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hexagon AB (publ) from SEK 107 to SEK 103 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.83.

Hexagon AB engages in the provision of sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment is composed of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.

