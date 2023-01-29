Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY) Short Interest Up 113.5% in January

Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,200 shares, a growth of 113.5% from the December 31st total of 10,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 216,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Hexagon AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of HXGBY opened at $11.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.67. Hexagon AB has a 12-month low of $8.49 and a 12-month high of $14.84.
Hexagon AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HXGBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Hexagon AB (publ) Company Profile
Hexagon AB engages in the provision of sensor, software, and autonomous solutions. It operates through the Industrial Enterprise Solutions (IES), and Geospatial Enterprise Solutions (GES) segments. The IES segment is composed of metrology systems that incorporate the latest in sensor technology for fast and accurate measurements, as well as CAD and CAM software.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hexagon AB (publ) (HXGBY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexagon AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.