Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The financial services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.13, Briefing.com reports. Hilltop had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $349.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $301.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 EPS.

Hilltop Stock Up 6.8 %

HTH stock opened at $32.42 on Friday. Hilltop has a twelve month low of $24.18 and a twelve month high of $35.06. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.81 and a 200-day moving average of $28.26.

Get Hilltop alerts:

Hilltop Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.04%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity at Hilltop

Several brokerages have recently commented on HTH. StockNews.com cut Hilltop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. TheStreet raised shares of Hilltop from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th.

In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 610,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Hilltop news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 10,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total transaction of $295,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 610,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,017,316.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Keith E. Bornemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.21, for a total transaction of $87,630.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,689.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hilltop

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Hilltop by 16.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Hilltop by 12.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the first quarter worth $184,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

Hilltop Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilltop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilltop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.