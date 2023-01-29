Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX) Updates Q4 2022 Earnings Guidance

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Sunday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.27-$0.27 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $262.30 million-$262.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $228.12 million.

Himax Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ HIMX opened at $8.06 on Friday. Himax Technologies has a 12 month low of $4.81 and a 12 month high of $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Get Himax Technologies alerts:

Himax Technologies (NASDAQ:HIMX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). Himax Technologies had a return on equity of 41.04% and a net margin of 24.24%. The business had revenue of $213.63 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Himax Technologies will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Himax Technologies

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Himax Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Himax Technologies has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Himax Technologies by 42.8% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,599,000 after buying an additional 1,203,057 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Himax Technologies by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,035,161 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,242,000 after acquiring an additional 754,583 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Himax Technologies by 269.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 574,783 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,782,000 after acquiring an additional 419,175 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Himax Technologies by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 959,638 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,422,000 after purchasing an additional 106,648 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Himax Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $616,000. 16.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Himax Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Himax Technologies, Inc is a semiconductor solution provider dedicated to display imaging processing technologies. It operates through the Driver Integrated Circuit and Non-Driver Products segments. The company’s products include display drivers, timing controllers, wafer level optics, video and display technology solutions, liquid crystal over silicon silicon, complementary metal-oxide semiconductor image sensor, and power integrated circuit.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Himax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Himax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.