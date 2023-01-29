Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Shares Acquired by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank lifted its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,063 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Humana were worth $3,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HUM. FMR LLC grew its position in Humana by 0.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,753,633 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,161,173,000 after buying an additional 40,087 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Humana by 16.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,060,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $496,470,000 after buying an additional 149,420 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Humana by 0.6% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,057,627 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $495,045,000 after buying an additional 6,408 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP acquired a new position in Humana during the first quarter worth about $421,332,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Humana by 3.8% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 742,939 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $323,305,000 after buying an additional 27,173 shares during the period. 93.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Humana news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,086,288.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph C. Ventura sold 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.27, for a total transaction of $1,783,426.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,092,064.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Humana Stock Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Humana from $570.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Humana from $548.00 to $635.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $602.50.

NYSE:HUM opened at $481.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $60.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.76. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $378.91 and a fifty-two week high of $571.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $513.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.31.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.80 billion. Humana had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 19.99%. Analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 25.05 EPS for the current year.

Humana Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

