Ieq Capital LLC Buys 157 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,525 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Generac by 2.6% during the second quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 6,135 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Generac by 27.7% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Generac by 12.6% during the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,790 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Generac during the third quarter valued at $296,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Generac by 27.1% during the second quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on GNRC. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Generac from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $225.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $150.00 to $98.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.33.

Generac Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Generac stock opened at $117.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.29 and a 1 year high of $329.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $102.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $159.78. The stock has a market cap of $7.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.13.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.13. Generac had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 26.03%. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert D. Dixon purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $97.27 per share, for a total transaction of $194,540.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 8,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $865,216.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.05, for a total value of $595,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 595,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,950,823.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Dixon bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $97.27 per share, with a total value of $194,540.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,895 shares in the company, valued at $865,216.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of power generation equipment and other power products. It operates through the following segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac, and the impact of acquisitions that are based in the U.S. and Canada.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.