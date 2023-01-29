Ieq Capital LLC Buys 494 Shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,535 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Principal Financial Group were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5,666.7% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Financial Group by 397.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $33,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 74.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Principal Financial Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFG has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $79.00 to $75.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $78.18.

Principal Financial Group Price Performance

PFG stock opened at $93.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a one year low of $61.05 and a one year high of $96.17. The stock has a market cap of $22.77 billion, a PE ratio of 4.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.58.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.24. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 14.61%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. On average, analysts predict that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Principal Financial Group, Inc is a financial company, which offers financial products and services to businesses, individuals and institutional clients. It specializes in retirement solutions, insurance, and investment products through its diverse family of financial services companies and national network of financial professionals.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Principal Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.