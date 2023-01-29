Ieq Capital LLC Sells 4,080 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

Ieq Capital LLC cut its stake in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,080 shares during the quarter. Ieq Capital LLC’s holdings in Upstart were worth $265,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,822,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $635,145,000 after acquiring an additional 840,668 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,355,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,003,000 after acquiring an additional 242,348 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Upstart by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,319,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,711,000 after acquiring an additional 353,154 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Upstart by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 433,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,263,000 after purchasing an additional 90,383 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Upstart by 71.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 332,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,498,000 after purchasing an additional 137,828 shares during the period. 37.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on UPST shares. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Bank of America lowered Upstart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Upstart from $33.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Upstart from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Upstart to $14.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.21.

Shares of UPST opened at $19.25 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.01 and a 1 year high of $161.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -192.50 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.12 and a 200-day moving average of $21.66.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $157.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.67 million. Upstart had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 0.70%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total transaction of $41,840.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,066.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Sanjay Datta sold 3,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total transaction of $59,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $992,573.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kerry Whorton Cooper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.92, for a total value of $41,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,066.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,493 shares of company stock worth $633,924 over the last ninety days. 18.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

