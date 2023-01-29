Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Short Interest Up 117.7% in January

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, a growth of 117.7% from the December 31st total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Immunome Stock Up 4.4 %

IMNM opened at $5.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39. Immunome has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $9.40.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immunome will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Immunome by 1,049.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 13,943 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Immunome by 53.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 21,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Immunome during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Immunome by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 373,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after acquiring an additional 3,149 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.74% of the company’s stock.

Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.

