Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM) Short Interest Up 117.7% in January

Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,100 shares, a growth of 117.7% from the December 31st total of 52,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 71,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Immunome Stock Up 4.4 %
IMNM opened at $5.27 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.39. Immunome has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $9.40.
Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Immunome will post -3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Immunome
Immunome, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops antibody therapeutics for oncology and infectious disease. The company's lead oncology program includes IMM-ONC-01, which targets IL-38 tumor-derived immune checkpoint capable of promoting evasion of the immune system. It also develops IMM-BCP-01, an antibody cocktail product candidate for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infections and COVID-19.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Immunome (IMNM)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/23- 1/27
- Why Lucid Spiked Nearly 100% In One Day
- Ride These Railroad Stocks for Growth and Income
- ASML Sees Demand For Chips Rallying This Year, Boosts Sales View
- KLA Corporation: Strength In A Troubled Semi-Market
Receive News & Ratings for Immunome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immunome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.