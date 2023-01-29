Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 10,501 Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 10,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MPW. State Street Corp raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 36,158,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $774,593,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800,294 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 175.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,850,463 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451,617 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 1,580.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,797,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,516 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 286.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,102,077 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,099,000 after purchasing an additional 1,557,713 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medical Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $16,330,000. Institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medical Properties Trust currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.55.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $13.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.87. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.90 and a 12 month high of $23.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. Medical Properties Trust’s payout ratio is 55.77%.

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust, engages in the investment, acquisition, and development of net-leased healthcare facilities. Its property portfolio includes rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, hospitals for women and children, regional and community hospitals, medical office buildings, and other single-discipline facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.